  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 TrailBlazer EXT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,070
See TrailBlazer EXT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,070
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,070
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,070
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,070
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,070
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room44.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity107.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4787 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34.6 degrees
Maximum payload1414 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length207.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter
  • Light Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,070
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,070
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See TrailBlazer EXT Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles