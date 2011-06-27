Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,730
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/345 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity33.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2811 lbs.
Gross weight3593 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees
Maximum payload782 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length151.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Yellow
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
