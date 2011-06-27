Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,385
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,385
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,385
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/340.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,385
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$18,385
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
$18,385
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$18,385
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,385
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
$18,385
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,385
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,385
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room39.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length151.8 in.
$18,385
Length151.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2811 lbs.
Gross weight3593 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.5 in.
Maximum payload782 lbs.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$18,385
Exterior Colors
  • Wildfire Red
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
$18,385
Null tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,385
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,385
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
