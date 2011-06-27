Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity46 cu.ft.
Length158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2747 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width64.4 in.
