  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tracker
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Tracker
Overview
See Tracker Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room41.9 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity32 cu.ft.
Length143.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2339 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width64.2 in.
See Tracker Inventory

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles