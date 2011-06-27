  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tahoe
More about the 2022 Tahoe
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/480.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower420 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,100 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,671 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
High Country Deluxe +$5,105
Option Package Discount, Not Desiredyes
Max Trailering Package +$465
Premium Package +$4,605
Enhanced Trailer View +$750
Premium Package 2 +$4,140
Interior Protection Package +$375
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Security Shade +$260
Center Console Lockable Storage Box +$195
All-Weather Floor Liners +$220
Second Row Power Release 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seatsyes
Rear Seat Media System +$1,995
Floor Console w/Storage Area +-$350
Sport Pedal Cover Kit +$185
Illuminated Front and Rear Door Sill Plates +$595
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Reflective Window Shade +$135
Adaptive Cruise Control +$895
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$175
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Molded Splash Guards +$205
Black Nameplates +$305
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels +$2,295
Illuminated Chevrolet Mirror Emblem +$135
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,195
6" Oval Chrome Tubular Assist Steps +$875
Power Panoramic Sunroof +$1,500
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Wheel Locks +$85
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$495
22" Multi-Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,195
Keyless Entry Keypad +$255
22" Multi-Split Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,195
Illumination Package +$1,095
Power Retractable Assist Steps +$1,745
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem +$495
22" Black Wheels w/Selective Machining +$2,995
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$265
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,647 lbs.
Gross weight7,100 lbs.
Height75.8 in.
Length210.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity122.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,671 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,100 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.0 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Evergreen Gray Metallic
  • Empire Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Mocha, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted/chrome alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/50R22 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models