2022 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tahoe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic single-speedyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,746 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Max Trailering Package +$350
Interior Protection Package +$375
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Security Shade +$260
Center Console Lockable Storage Box +$195
All-Weather Floor Liners +$220
Sport Pedal Cover Kit +$185
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Reflective Window Shade +$135
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat +-$250
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$175
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Molded Splash Guards +$205
Black Nameplates +$175
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
20" x 9.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face/Argent Metallic Pockets +$800
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Wheel Locks +$85
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$495
22" Multi-Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,495
Keyless Entry Keypad +$255
22" Multi-Split Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,495
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem +$495
Black Exhaust Tip +$200
22" Black Wheels w/Selective Machining +$3,195
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$265
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,661 lbs.
Gross weight7,500 lbs.
Height75.8 in.
Length210.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity122.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,746 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,200 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.0 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Evergreen Gray Metallic
  • Empire Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gideon/Dark Atmosphere, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
