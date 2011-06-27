2022 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/480.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|8,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,746 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Max Trailering Package
|+$350
|Interior Protection Package
|+$375
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Security Shade
|+$260
|Center Console Lockable Storage Box
|+$195
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$220
|Sport Pedal Cover Kit
|+$185
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$190
|Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer
|+$205
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|+$155
|Reflective Window Shade
|+$135
|Vertical Cargo Net
|+$75
|Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat
|+-$250
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|+$175
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|61.5 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Molded Splash Guards
|+$205
|Black Nameplates
|+$175
|22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels
|+$2,995
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|+$135
|22" Bright Chrome Wheels
|+$3,495
|20" x 9.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face/Argent Metallic Pockets
|+$800
|Front License Plate Mounting Package
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Black Roof Rack Cross Rails
|+$495
|22" Multi-Spoke Chrome Wheels
|+$3,495
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$255
|22" Multi-Split Spoke Chrome Wheels
|+$3,495
|Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem
|+$495
|Black Exhaust Tip
|+$200
|22" Black Wheels w/Selective Machining
|+$3,195
|Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems
|+$265
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,661 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,500 lbs.
|Height
|75.8 in.
|Length
|210.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|122.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,746 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8,200 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.0 in.
|Wheel base
|120.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Related 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe LS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2008
- Used BMW Z4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2000
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2011
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2017 For Sale
- Used GMC Canyon 2005
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Subaru Outback 2021
- 2021 Audi A7
- 2021 Honda Clarity
- Kia Soul 2021
- BMW ALPINA B7 2021
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- 2022 BMW X3 News
- 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid
Other models to consider
- 2021 Mustang
- Ford Mustang 2020
- 2020 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Transit Passenger Van
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Ford Explorer
- 2021 F-150
- 2020 F-150
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 A5
- 2021 Chevrolet Spark
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 A5
- 2021 Hardtop 4 Door
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2021 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2021 Nissan LEAF
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
- 2022 Toyota GR 86 News
- 2022 Toyota GR Supra News
- 2022 Porsche 911 News
- 2022 Porsche Cayenne News
Recommended
- Ford Focus 2018 Hatchback Features Specs
- Ford Freestar 2006 Features Specs
- Ford Taurus X 2005 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Kia Seltos in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Cadillac Elr in Lakewood, CA
- Used Mercury Grand-Marquis in Carlsbad, CA
- Used Ford Focus-Rs in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque in San Angelo, TX
- Used Chrysler Aspen in Baytown, TX
- Used Land-Rover LR3 in Menifee, CA
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur-Speed in Westminster, CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Cranston, RI
- Used Ford Ecosport in Grand Junction, CO
- Used Ford F-350-Super-Duty in Daly City, CA
- Used Lexus RX-350 in Kalamazoo, MI
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Jupiter, FL
- Used Jaguar E-Pace in Bethlehem, PA
- Used Volvo XC40 in Avondale, AZ