2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LTLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
Cash Offers(8 available)Show details
- $500 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 11/01/2021
- $1,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 11/01/2021
- $500 Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Customer Cash - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
- $1,000 Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Medical Professionals for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors Healthcare Professional Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details
First Responder Discount for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
Customer $ OfferRequirements and Restrictions:
Employees of any school, college or university (teachers, administrators, support staff) that are employed directly by the school, college or university (i.e. contract employees are not eligible) receive a cash allowance when they purchase/lease an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See dealer for details or visit www.gmeducatordiscount.com.
Student/College Grad for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current students currently enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year degree program, a registered nursing degree (diploma) program or graduate degree program (students in certificate programs would not be eligible) receive cash allowance on select vehicles. All eligible students are eligible the entire period of enrollment and up to two years after graduation. Proof of enrollment/graduation and authorization number required. See dealer for details.
Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers who were Costco members as of September 30, 2021 or who become a Costco member at a Costco warehouse that opens after September 30, 2021 can use the allowance towards the purchase/lease one of the eligible models. Approval Code is required. Eligible Costco members should go to www.costcoauto.com. Offer is transferable within the household. Dealer will confirm eligibility. Can not be combined with some other offers. See dealer for details.
All 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Deals
