2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

  • Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2016 model year or newer lease vehicle and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    10/01/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current lease of a 2016 or newer Silverado 1500 K2 double cab (MMC CC15753 OR CK15753) and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Customer is not required to terminate current lease. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    10/01/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors Healthcare Professional Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Customer $ Offer

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Employees of any school, college or university (teachers, administrators, support staff) that are employed directly by the school, college or university (i.e. contract employees are not eligible) receive a cash allowance when they purchase/lease an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See dealer for details or visit www.gmeducatordiscount.com.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students currently enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year degree program, a registered nursing degree (diploma) program or graduate degree program (students in certificate programs would not be eligible) receive cash allowance on select vehicles. All eligible students are eligible the entire period of enrollment and up to two years after graduation. Proof of enrollment/graduation and authorization number required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

    Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who were Costco members as of September 30, 2021 or who become a Costco member at a Costco warehouse that opens after September 30, 2021 can use the allowance towards the purchase/lease one of the eligible models. Approval Code is required. Eligible Costco members should go to www.costcoauto.com. Offer is transferable within the household. Dealer will confirm eligibility. Can not be combined with some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    10/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Financing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
