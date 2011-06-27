  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Tahoe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,000
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Tahoe
Shop Tahoe
Chevrolet.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Max Trailering Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,000
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Vertical Cargo Netyes
Center Console Lockable Storage Boxyes
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,000
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front head room42.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,000
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accentsyes
Wheel Locksyes
22" Multi-Spoke Bright Polished Wheelsyes
Black Nameplatesyes
20" x 9.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face/Argent Metallic Pocketsyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 6-Spoke Midnight Silver Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Maximum cargo capacity122.9 cu.ft.
Length210.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Curb weight5661 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Height75.8 in.
Maximum payload1746 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Empire Beige Metallic
  • Graywood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Atmosphere/Ash Gray, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,000
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars