  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Tahoe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,600
See Tahoe Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Tahoe
Shop Tahoe
Chevrolet.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Enhanced Display and Alert Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Texas Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,600
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,600
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Power-Sliding Center Consoleyes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Second Row Power Release 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Vertical Cargo Netyes
Center Console Lockable Storage Boxyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Rear Seat Media Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,600
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheelsyes
Illuminated Chevrolet Mirror Emblemyes
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accentsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Power Panoramic Sunroofyes
22" Multi-Spoke Bright Polished Wheelsyes
Black Nameplatesyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 6-Spoke Midnight Silver Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Maximum cargo capacity122.9 cu.ft.
Length210.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Curb weight5473 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Height75.8 in.
Maximum payload1834 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Empire Beige Metallic
  • Graywood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Maple Sugar, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,600
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P275/65R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,600
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Tahoe Inventory

Related 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars