2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|448.0/560.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|28.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Max Trailering Package
|yes
|Driver Alert Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|Cargo Security Shade
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Vertical Cargo Net
|yes
|Center Console Lockable Storage Box
|yes
|Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat
|yes
|Reflective Window Shade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|premium cloth
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front head room
|42.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.5 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|22" Bright Chrome Wheels
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accents
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|22" Multi-Spoke Bright Polished Wheels
|yes
|Black Nameplates
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face/Argent Metallic Pockets
|yes
|Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems
|yes
|22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Inserts
|yes
|22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem
|yes
|Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Midnight Silver Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Inserts
|yes
|Front License Plate Mounting Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|122.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|210.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8400 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5473 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7400 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|75.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1834 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020