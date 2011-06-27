  1. Home
High Country

High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

  • Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2015 model year or newer lease vehicle and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer purchased/leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    08/07/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Financing

  • Leasing

High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
High Country 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
RST 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
RST 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:

