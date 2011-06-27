  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,800
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,800
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Max Trailering Packageyes
Enhanced Driver Alert Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,800
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,800
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Front Console Organizeryes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Hanging Tote Console Insertyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,800
premium clothyes
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Front leg room45.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Black Recovery Hooksyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Bright Bodyside Moldingsyes
Black Assist Step Kityes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Bright Silver Machined Wheelsyes
Rear Fascia Closeoutyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Chrome Assist Step Kityes
Body-Color Bodyside Moldingsyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
22" 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Grille Insertyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5355 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1720 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length204.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,800
painted steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,800
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

