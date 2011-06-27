  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,000
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic single-speedyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Max Trailering Packageyes
Custom Editionyes
Custom Midnight Editionyes
Enhanced Driver Alert Packageyes
Option Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
All-Season Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,000
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Collapsible Cargo Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
OnStar Delete (Fleet)yes
Hanging Tote Console Insertyes
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Console Organizeryes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,000
premium clothyes
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Black Recovery Hooksyes
17" x 8.0" Painted Steel Wheels (Fleet)yes
Grille Insert w/Chrome Horizontal Louver Insertyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Black Assist Step Kityes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Assist Step Kityes
Body-Color Bodyside Moldingsyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Wheel Locksyes
Body-Color Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Bright Bodyside Moldingsyes
Rear Fascia Closeoutyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
22" 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Skid Plate Package (Fleet)yes
Grille Insertyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5602 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1670 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length204.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Exterior Colors
  • Deepwood Green Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,000
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,000
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
