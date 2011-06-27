Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Packageyes
Texas Edition Packageyes
Theft Protection Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
LT Signature Package w/Texas Edition Packageyes
LT Midnight Editionyes
RST Editionyes
LT Signature Package w/Luxury Packageyes
Option Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Security Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Hanging Tote Console Insertyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Power Release Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigationyes
Manual Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Recovery Hooksyes
Grille Insert w/Chrome Horizontal Louver Insertyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Black Assist Step Kityes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Body-Color Bodyside Moldingsyes
Chrome Assist Step Kityes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
22" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
22" x 9.0" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Body-Color Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Bright Bodyside Moldingsyes
Rear Fascia Closeoutyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
22" 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Power Sunroofyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Grille Insertyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
22" Premium Painted Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5355 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1720 lbs.
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Length204.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Havana Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
