Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic single-speedyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Theft Protection Packageyes
Z71 Off-Road Packageyes
Texas Edition Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Dual Rear Seat Headphonesyes
All Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Hanging Tote Console Insertyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Power Release Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigationyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Manual Second Row Bucket Seatsyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Recovery Hooksyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
P285/45R22 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Black Assist Step Kityes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Assist Step Kityes
Front Grille w/Chrome Mesh Insertyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
22" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Painted Body Side Moldingsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
22" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Body Color Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Fascia Closeoutyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Grille Insertyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5602 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1670 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length204.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Envy Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Sable Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
