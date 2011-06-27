  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tahoe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,300
See Tahoe Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,300
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,300
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Max Trailering Packageyes
Chrome Body Side Molding Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
Painted Body Side Molding Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Rail Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Front Console Organizeryes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Front, Rear & Third Row All-Weather Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Front Floor Console Organizeryes
Cargo Area Premium All Weather Matyes
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,300
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Black Recovery Hooksyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Front Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Rear Fascia Closeoutyes
Front & Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
Chrome Tow Hooksyes
Grille Insertyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Length204.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Curb weight5545 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1715 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Sable Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,300
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Tahoe Inventory

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles