Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/572.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Z71 Off-Road Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
Theft-Deterrent Packageyes
Chrome Body Side Molding Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Painted Body Side Molding Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Rail Packageyes
Texas Editionyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Headphonesyes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Releaseyes
Cargo Netyes
Front Floor Console Organizeryes
Second Row Bucket Seats, Manualyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Front, Rear & Third Row All-Weather Matsyes
Cargo Area Premium All Weather Matyes
MyLink w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Recovery Hooksyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
Trailer Hitch Insertyes
Front Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Rear Fascia Closeoutyes
Front & Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Tow Hooksyes
Power Sunroofyes
Grille Insertyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity94.7 cu.ft.
Length204.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Curb weight5545 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1715 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Sable Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
