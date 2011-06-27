  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Tahoe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,570
See Tahoe Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,570
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,570
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,570
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,570
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,570
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,570
2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Leather Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,570
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,570
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5894 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach17 degrees
Maximum payload1705 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,570
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Tahoe Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles