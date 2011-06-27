Used 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
BE CAUTIOUS
this is a out standing car for the most part but there are some down sides engineering wise. first of all the interior is fill with cheap plastic that cracks. second it burns through brakes like a race car and the most important in this segment of this car 2006 and up to present. the car has a defect in the engine where it causes oil to seap in to the cylinder and get burned up. well that may not sound bad at first but it begins to use oil in between oil changes. and the only to fix is buy new pistons or a new engine. mine is up to 2 quarts in between oil changes (3000 miles)
Oil consumption problem. Motor damage.
I feel I have been taken advantage of by GM. My wife called me today while driving my daughter back from a doctors appointment to tell me the engine was making a funny noise. I asked all the normal questions if any trouble lights are on or what all the gauges say. Everything was normal. I told her to drive to nearby dealership. Ended up oil was low. $150 dollars later in rental car fees for 1 day and $100 service oil was added and some additive also for sound when engine was running which will sit over night for check in morning. I start researching on-line and called a family member that works at a chevy dealership and I am shocked!Well documented cases of major oil loss issues.
Best Vehicle I've ever owned.
Excellent acceleration. Smooth ride. Extremely comfortable and better fuel economy than previous models. I got every option possible and they all work flawlessly. Fantastic vehicle.
GM is making a big comeback
My most recent car was a Mercedes and my wife has a BMW. The drive quality is much better with the Tahoe. It is solid with zero rattles and a powerful engine. The interior is luxurious and passengers feel like they are sitting in first class aboard a 747. The Tahoe looks much better than the competition and truly stands out as most cars look the same these days
Great for family and friends!
This is our first new vehicle and we are very impressed. Its nine seats are perfect for hauling everyone around.
