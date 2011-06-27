Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Curb weight4828 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height74.2 in.
Maximum payload1472.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
