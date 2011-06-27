Used 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4807 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.0 in.
Maximum payload1484.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue
  • Lamp Black
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
