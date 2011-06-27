  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Tahoe
Overview
See Tahoe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4423 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Maximum payload1484.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Linen White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Victory Red
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Lamp Black
See Tahoe Inventory

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles