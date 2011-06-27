  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4807 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height73.0 in.
Maximum payload1629.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lamp Black
  • Ocean Blue
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
