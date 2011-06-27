  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Tahoe
Overview
See Tahoe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)366.0/488.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.6 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity123 cu.ft.
Length199.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight5134 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload1666.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Argent
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Ice Metallic
See Tahoe Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles