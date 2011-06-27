  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)335.5/427.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.6 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity123 cu.ft.
Length199.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4980 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place70.3 cu.ft.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload1532.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Gray Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Teal Blue Metallic
