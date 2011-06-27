  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room43.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Curb weight4419 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
