  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Tahoe Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,950
See Tahoe Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,950
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)480.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,950
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,950
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,950
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,950
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,950
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Power Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5907 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1393 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Exterior Colors
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,950
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,950
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Tahoe Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles