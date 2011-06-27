  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Suburban Premier Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Suburban
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,300 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,750 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Enhanced Trailer View +$750
Interior Protection Package +$375
Premium Package 2 +$4,020
Max Trailering Package +$465
Premium Package +$4,485
Texas Edition +$2,000
Enhanced Display and Alert Package +$1,625
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Control +$895
Reflective Window Shade +$135
Illuminated Front and Rear Door Sill Plates +$595
Rear Fold Flat Cargo Organizer +$205
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$175
Center Console Lockable Storage Box +$195
Second Row Power Release 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seatsyes
Rear Seat Media System +$1,995
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Sport Pedal Cover Kit +$185
Floor Console w/Storage Area +-$350
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Floor Liners +$315
Cargo Security Shade +$260
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room61.5 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Exterior Options
Black Nameplates +$305
22" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$1,985
Keyless Entry Keypad +$255
Molded Splash Guards +$205
6" Oval Chrome Tubular Assist Steps +$875
22" Multi-Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,495
22" Multi-Split Spoke Chrome Wheels +$3,495
Illumination Package +$1,095
22" Black Wheels w/Selective Machining +$3,195
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
Power Retractable Assist Steps +$1,745
Wheel Locks +$85
Power Panoramic Sunroof +$1,500
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$495
Illuminated Chevrolet Mirror Emblem +$135
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem +$495
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$265
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,616 lbs.
Gross weight7,500 lbs.
Height75.7 in.
Length225.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,750 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,300 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.1 in.
Wheel base134.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Empire Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Evergreen Gray Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Maple Sugar, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/50R22 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
