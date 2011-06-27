  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,700
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic single-speedyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,700
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,700
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Max Trailering Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,700
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Cargo Security Shadeyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Vertical Cargo Netyes
Center Console Lockable Storage Boxyes
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,700
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front head room42.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,700
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accentsyes
Wheel Locksyes
22" Multi-Spoke Bright Polished Wheelsyes
20" x 9.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machine Face/Argent Metallic Pocketsyes
Black Nameplatesyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
22" Multi-Spoke Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
22" 6-Spoke Midnight Silver Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Maximum cargo capacity144.7 cu.ft.
Length225.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Curb weight5824 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.5 cu.ft.
Height75.7 in.
Maximum payload1759 lbs.
Wheel base134.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Graywood Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Empire Beige Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Atmosphere/Ash Gray, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,700
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

