  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Suburban
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,440
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,440
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic single-speedyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)465.0/682.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,440
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,440
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Theft Protection Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,440
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,440
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Dual Rear Seat Headphonesyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
All Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Power Release Bench Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Hanging Tote Console Insertyes
Reflective Window Shadeyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Enhanced Driver Information Centeryes
Cargo Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,440
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,440
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Black Recovery Hooksyes
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheels w/Black Insertsyes
P285/45R22 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
22" 5-Spoke Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheels w/High-Gloss Blackyes
20" Chrome Wheelsyes
Black Assist Step Kityes
22" 7-Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Chrome Assist Step Kityes
Front Grille w/Chrome Mesh Insertyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
22" 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
22" 6-Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
22" 6-Spoke Chrome Wheelsyes
P275/55R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Body Color Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
22" 6-Spoke Premium Silver Ultra-Bright Machined Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Grille Insertyes
22" Premium Painted Wheels w/Chrome Insertsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Maximum cargo capacity121.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5808 lbs.
Gross weight7500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees
Maximum payload1670 lbs.
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height74.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Exterior Colors
  • Green Envy Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Sable Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Mahogany, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,440
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,440
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,440
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles