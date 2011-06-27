Used 2014 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)465.0/651.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,215
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,215
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Texas Editionyes
Heavy-Duty Trailering Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
All-Star Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,215
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,215
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Rear Cargo Matyes
Second Row Leather Reclining Bucket Seatsyes
3rd Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
2nd Row Floor Console Kityes
1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,215
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,215
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Front License Plate Bracketyes
22" Chrome 8-Single Open Spoke Design Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 6-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 6-Tapered Spoke Design Wheelsyes
6" Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Chrome Grilleyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch Closeoutyes
Polished Exhaust Tipsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5674 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1526 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Concord Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,215
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,215
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,215
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
