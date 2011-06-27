  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban 75th Anniversary Diamond Edition 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Suburban
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)465/651 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,045
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,045
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,045
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,045
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,045
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,045
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5607 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1519 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,045
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,045
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
