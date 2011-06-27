  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Suburban
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,735
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity39 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,735
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque382 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower352 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,735
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,735
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,735
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD Playeryes
2nd Row Leather Bucket Seatsyes
3rd Row DVD Screenyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Playeryes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rearview Camera Displayyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD/DVD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,735
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,735
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Retractable Camper Style Exterior Mirrorsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Laser Blue Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Front track68.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight6039 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2561 lbs.
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,735
LT265/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,735
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,735
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles