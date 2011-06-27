Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|9
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|39 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|382 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|352 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Exterior Plus Package
|yes
|Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package
|yes
|Interior Plus Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|Bluetooth for Phone
|yes
|Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD Player
|yes
|3rd Row DVD Screen
|yes
|Bose Premium Speakers
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rearview Camera Display
|yes
|Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD/DVD Player
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|premium cloth
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|64.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Retractable Camper Style Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|yes
|LT245/75R16E On/Off-Road Blackwall Tires
|yes
|Laser Blue Metallic Paint
|yes
|17" x 7.5" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Front track
|68.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|137.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|6039 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|45.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|2561 lbs.
|Length
|222.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.1 in.
|Height
|76.8 in.
|Wheel base
|130.0 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|Rear track
|66.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|LT265/70R E tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,245
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
