Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Exterior Plus Packageyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD Playeryes
3rd Row DVD Screenyes
Bose Premium Speakersyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Playeryes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rearview Camera Displayyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Stereo and CD/DVD Playeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Texas Editionyes
Regional Value Packageyes
Laser Blue Metallic Paintyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5743 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Maximum payload1563 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony (Fleet), vinyl
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
