Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Suburban
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,870
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,870
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,870
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434/589 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,870
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,870
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,870
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,870
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,870
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,870
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,870
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,870
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,870
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5743 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Maximum payload1657 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,870
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Morocco Brown/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,870
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,870
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,870
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
