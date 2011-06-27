Used 2008 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468/663 mi.
Fuel tank capacity39 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower352 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,495
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,495
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,495
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,495
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight6039 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2561 lbs.
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony (Fleet), vinyl
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,495
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,495
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
