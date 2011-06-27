Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,575
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434/589 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,575
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,575
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,575
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,575
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,575
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,575
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5743 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Maximum payload1657 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Morocco Brown/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,575
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,575
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
