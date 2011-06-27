Used 2006 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight6074 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Maximum payload2526 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Green
  • Victory Red
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Yellow
  • Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Indigo Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Dark Charcoal, premium leather
  • Gray/Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Tan/Neutral, premium leather
  • Gray/Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Tan/Neutral, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
