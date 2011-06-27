Used 2004 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my "Burban"
Handles and rides like any good luxury car. Heated seats are great in the winter. Very comfortable and roomy . I wouldnt drive anything but an SUV or a four door pickup. Update; I sold the Burban a few months ago, to a nice family and it's still going strong.@263000 miles.
The Best in it's Class Fuel Economy
First off, Why are all of you marking this vehicle down for Fuel Economy? For what this thing tows and hauls, including people, you would need 2 Toyota camarys to haul 8 people. Some interior parts are cheap and come loose from time to time, but the space is better than any of the full size imports. This Vehicle is bullet proof Mechanically, and except for the steering shaft problem ($74 at Autozone) This is the toughest, most economical, Extra-Large SUV on the market, and gets the best fuel economy of all of them (non-Hybrid) We moved from a mini van to this and our fuel expenses only increased about $400 a year, that's only $33 per month. Go Drive one, you will be impressed.
What a great truck!
This has just been one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! Super reliable, still looks good, never a problem. It drives great, almost like a car and yet it can haul big trailers with horses in it. Just a great, great truck. I LOVE our Suburban. We're buying a new one now and will miss it.
Not so great!
My Suburban runs great it is the little thing that cost a great deal that annoy me and Chevy hasn't done anything about it. The power windows going out the heated seats stop working the paint on the dash peeling the cheap plastic in the back. And the biggest problem of all is the Back glass disengaging from the vehicle if this glass falls on a small child it could be very dangerous there have been several complaints about this particular problem including myself, but Chevy has done nothing to correct the problem. Oh yeah you can't just replace the glass the whole unit has to be replaced so you are looking at about $1,200 part and installed. To bad for me and several others.....
poor fuel milage/ok vehical
My wife and I bought our '04 suburban with the Z71 package. at first we loved this vehicle (and still really like it). but we feel the fuel mileage is horrible! It left us stranded 30 miles in the wilderness after a camping trip with no phone services when the ground wire to the ECM (computer) broke. It cost us $400 at a dealer to fix a wire and re-flash the computer. the battery and alternator also needed replaced but I was OK with that considering its age and mileage. just figured it was normal maintenance. the brakes have always felt week even after replacing them and flushing the old fluid out. the power of the 5.3L I feel is undersized for this size of vehicle.
