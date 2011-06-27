Used 2003 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

Chevy Suburban goes the extra mile Rodney Martin , 08/19/2015 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought the Suburban brand new in 2003. It now has 240,000 miles. I've reapolstered the front seats, installed a new stereo system with blue tooth, installed Flow Master Exhaust and put new rims on it. I love this vehicle. It is a great ride, has been very reliable. I've never been left on the roadside with this vehicle. We've followed the manufacturer recommended maintenance schedule and it's still going strong. I've heard of Suburbans going over 400,000 miles. I'm shooting to break the record, then put a new engine in it and keep this thing forever. We love it so much, we bought the GMC version of this; GMC Yukon Denali, and we love it even more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just went over 300,000 miles jollyprez , 10/27/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought new in December, 2003. Had a few warranty issues, but don't care as they were paid-for. Outside of warranty, we've had about $5,000 in repairs over the past DECADE. ( not including tires & brakes ) This includes replacing both bumpers as they rusted from New England road salt. Sure, there are few things that don't work, but mostly little things. We were considering a new tow vehicle, but figure for another $5,000 we can really spruce this puppy up, and save $50,000.

Suburban again vince foster , 09/17/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Nice ride and handling features. Very comfortable for long trips.

The Best Generation of Burb Yet...a JOY corpstothecore , 09/18/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We owned a 03 1500 LT Sub for five years before finally upgrading to a 2500 same year color (White). The first huge difference is the ¾ tons rear leaf springs which really smooth out the worst part of I-40 at Yukon, OK blop-blop-blop-blop-blop all the way in most truck with coil springs in all four, but not the case with the beefy beast. Handling is a dream with hardly any body role, which is remarkable for such a huge high sitting comfort ride. New vehicles are still advertising amenities as something special which these GM trucks have offered for over a decade! Its a true luxury go anywhere ultra-comfort ride that puts a smile on faces and is fun as well as a joy to drive off-road &...