Used 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

Love it chkrhntr , 09/24/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 4WD 'burban new and finally gave it to the kids at 142,000 miles. Only thing that ever failed was the fuel pump ($600). Very reliable and got over 17mpg on freeway! Extremely comfortable to drive and handled like a luxury car. My other 4WD owning friends referred to it as "the pillow barge". I wish i still had it. Report Abuse

Best Big Family Rig.... HANDS DOWN!!! Matt M. , 04/28/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought our 'burb with 85,747 miles. We were nervous about buying one with over 75k, but now I'd buy one with 150k on it... Previously we had a 2005 dodge ram 3500 long bed, we needed more room for the kids and this was the first obvious option. After owning this one I'll definitely buy another. It pulls our 23' travel trailer with ease and the whole family is comfortable. NO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS whatsoever, and 161,982 miles later we've done nothing more than maintenance and tires / brakes. the MOST DEPENDABLE VEHICLE I'VE EVER HAD!! Report Abuse

2002 Z71 Suburban Z71 , 07/23/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful There is no better looking Suburban then the Z71. The ride is not that much stiffer the the LS & LT. Report Abuse

Great Car, Will never own anything else! divot2245 , 08/17/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my burb 6 years ago with 71000 miles on it, It now has 216000 and still going strong, never have had any major problems with it besides regular maintenance. Always starts and has never left me stranded, except for a flat tire, but thats not the car. This is my second burb and inbetween the two I owned and expedition, complained the whole time I owned the car. Got this burb and have never looked back. Passanger space is great and I have had 7 grown adults in the car comfortably for long journey's. Gas milage is about 13, but that is the only complaint I have. Its safe, I can see through the windows of the car in front of me. I would reccommend this truck to anyone Report Abuse