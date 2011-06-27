  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity39.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10500 lbs.
Curb weight5449 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height74.3 in.
Maximum payload3153.0 lbs.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
