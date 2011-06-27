  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Curb weight4914 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height73.6 in.
Maximum payload1886.0 lbs.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Oak
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles