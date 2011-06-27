  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight5286 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.1 in.
Maximum payload3314.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
  • Red
  • Blue
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles