Used 1998 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews
Chevy Quality
Bought at 20K miles. Exhaust donoughts had to replaced every 35K miles. Electrical problems. Fun rig, but not reliable.
BIG disappointment
I've been a fan of CHEVY since my first car (68 Chevelle). But this Suburban has shaken my faith in the most reliable engine, the 350, ever built. First problem with the transmission at 10k miles, gear replacement. Then 4-wheel drive issues, when in 4-wheel HIGH or LOW the car feels like it is braking when turning the steering wheel; the dealership can't find the problem & said do not use the 4-wheel drive feature (makes sense?). More problems w/ trans. @ 45k miles - lost REVERSE. Since then - an exhaust manifold leak & a head gasket replaced (this SUV only has 53k miles on it). Now A/C problems. AGAIN I say - BIG disappointment!
1998 DIESEL Suburban
Say what you want about SUV's.. Bought this 1998 Suburban Diesel.. love it.. 20mpg city 24 mpg hwy.. 6.5 turbo diesel is the way to go.. will buy another paid 1.58 for fuel 6/04
Best SUV Ever Owned
Purchased with 42k miles and now at 178k miles and still going. I perform maintenance at local mechanic when needed and never replaced the transmission in 178k miles. Brakes should be larger as others have suggested. Great SUV for families and very safe for highway and local traveling. Awesome camping vehicle for tent camping and now towing large Pop up camper. Recommend to anyone looking for late model large SUV.
Nice Hauler, but troublesome.
Purchased used with 53000 miles. My neighbor is a GM mechanic and told me I'd be putting a water pump on it soon. At 63,000 sure enough, it needed a water pump. Within months started seeing coolant leak again. This time intake manifold gaskets. Researched the internet, seems this is a problem with 5.7 engines. GM's solution...redesign the motor. No service bulletin, no corporate support, fix it yourself. It's unfortunate GM refuses to be honorable and stand behind what is obviously a defect, not normal wear and tear. It ran better after new gaskets but wallet $600 lighter. All in all my family loves it but my instincts tell me to get rid of it soon.
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Suburban SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner