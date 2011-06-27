Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/714.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Length219.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight4002 lbs.
Gross weight7700 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Ice Metallic
  • Medium Beige Mystique Metallic
  • Medium Opal Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
