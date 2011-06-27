  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Suburban
Overview
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.0/714.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle48.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity150 cu.ft.
Length220.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4634 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload2183.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cherry Ice Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Onyx Black
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles