Used 1996 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/672.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity150 cu.ft.
Length220.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight5082 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height72.1 in.
Maximum payload2118.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Cherry Ice Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
